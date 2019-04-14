Frank Lauren Gillis Sells 19,500 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $833,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,886,254.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Frank Lauren Gillis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $816,660.00.
- On Tuesday, February 26th, Frank Lauren Gillis sold 19,500 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $866,385.00.
Shares of Athene stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,245,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,584,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Athene by 4,963.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,184,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,160,720 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its position in Athene by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 4,779,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,383,000 after buying an additional 1,013,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Athene by 844.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,985,000 after buying an additional 964,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.
ATH has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Athene from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.17 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.
