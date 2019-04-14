Franco Nevada (FNV) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $73.50 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Franco Nevada from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Franco Nevada from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Monday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Shares of FNV opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.13. Franco Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $78.82.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.37 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 146,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

