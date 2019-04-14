Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NYSE:FBM opened at $12.26 on Thursday. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.52 million, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $516.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,307,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,178,000 after acquiring an additional 453,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 552.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after buying an additional 1,032,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 597,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 40,768 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

