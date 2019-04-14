Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $372,000 in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 627.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.39. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 27.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.

In other news, Director Nabil Y. Sakkab acquired 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $70,452.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ivan S. Feldman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $348,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

