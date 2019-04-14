Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Monday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3,962.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth $842,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 299.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 55.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,810,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 697.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 222,685 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSM opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $537.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.20.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine situated in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

