FoodCoin (FOOD) Tops One Day Volume of $0.00

FoodCoin (CURRENCY:FOOD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, FoodCoin has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One FoodCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). FoodCoin has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $0.00 worth of FoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00379671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.01375660 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00214891 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006252 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000135 BTC.

FoodCoin was first traded on December 12th, 2017. FoodCoin’s total supply is 398,837,470 tokens. FoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @foodcoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FoodCoin is www.foodcoin.io

FoodCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FoodCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FoodCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

