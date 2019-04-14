Fmr LLC Sells 687,215 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (VIAB)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,904,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687,215 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Viacom were worth $74,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Viacom by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 38,037,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,147,000 after acquiring an additional 585,381 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viacom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,578,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,764,000 after acquiring an additional 265,799 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viacom by 9.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,008,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,594,000 after acquiring an additional 612,741 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Viacom by 3,319.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,573,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Viacom by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,443,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,775,000 after acquiring an additional 584,495 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viacom stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. Viacom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Viacom had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIAB shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Viacom from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Viacom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

