Fmr LLC Purchases 993,899 Shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,953,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993,899 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.30% of Boingo Wireless worth $81,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,269,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,097,000 after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 58.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 31.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WIFI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In related news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $119,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 604,194 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,446.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Hagan sold 29,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $744,671.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,103,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,981,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,364 shares of company stock worth $3,881,071. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -843.67 and a beta of 1.09. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Boingo Wireless Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

