Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Benchmark downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.49 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

In related news, insider Michael D. Clayman bought 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,856 shares in the company, valued at $875,780.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,619,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,294,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

