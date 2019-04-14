Flex Ltd (FLEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flex by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,196,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,300,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,187,000 after buying an additional 181,581 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,610,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flex by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,701,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after buying an additional 1,041,323 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.38. 3,618,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. Flex has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $17.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Flex had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

