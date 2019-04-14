Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) Receives $37.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $37.00 price objective on Flagstar Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th.

NYSE:FBC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.19. 224,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,027. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flagstar Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the savings and loans company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,393,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

