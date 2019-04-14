Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FPRX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.18.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.20. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 121,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 398.9% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 17.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

