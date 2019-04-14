First Manhattan Co. Has $69.69 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 39.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384,150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 251,282 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $69,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its stake in FedEx by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 27,990 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.4% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,914 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 362,302 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 59,315 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,950 shares of company stock worth $35,170,622. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $196.95 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $150.94 and a 52-week high of $266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of FedEx to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.19.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Other. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages, and freight.

