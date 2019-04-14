First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,810,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 9,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.45, for a total value of $2,712,060.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $860,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,197 shares of company stock valued at $34,247,476. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $305.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.72.

NOC stock opened at $283.05 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $223.63 and a 12-month high of $359.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.48. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/first-citizens-bank-trust-co-trims-position-in-northrop-grumman-co-noc.html.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.