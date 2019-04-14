First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 22.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 219,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,869,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $46.44 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 952.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/first-citizens-bank-trust-co-grows-stake-in-highwoods-properties-inc-hiw.html.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.