First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 13,384 PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $70.50 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $53.43 and a 1 year high of $72.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.24.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 25.01%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $53,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $97,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $427,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,989 shares of company stock worth $4,160,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 13,384 PACCAR Inc (PCAR)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/first-citizens-bank-trust-co-buys-shares-of-13384-paccar-inc-pcar.html.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.