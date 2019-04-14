First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 221 Shares of Harris Co. (HRS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Harris were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harris during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Harris by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harris during the first quarter worth $46,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harris during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harris during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Harris in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.25.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of Harris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $6,346,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,918 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,229.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Harris stock opened at $167.84 on Friday. Harris Co. has a twelve month low of $123.24 and a twelve month high of $175.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Harris had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Harris’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

