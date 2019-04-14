Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Up 23.2% This Week

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Fire Lotto has a total market cap of $401,967.00 and $106,892.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Crex24, YoBit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00517074 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00058910 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005260 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000282 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003405 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, YoBit, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

