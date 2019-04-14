FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for Avesoro Resources (ASO)

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Avesoro Resources (LON:ASO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Avesoro Resources in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

Shares of ASO opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.84, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $95.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.20. Avesoro Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 110.01 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85).

Avesoro Resources Inc explores for, develops, and operates gold assets in West Africa. The company primarily owns interests in the New Liberty gold mine located in Liberia; and Youga gold mine and Balogo satellite deposit in Burkina Faso. It also has an exploration stage gold project in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

