Financial Analysis: EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (EXPGY) versus ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OLCLY)

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) and ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get EXPERIAN PLC/ADR alerts:

This table compares EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXPERIAN PLC/ADR $4.66 billion 6.35 $815.00 million $0.97 29.67 ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR $4.33 billion N/A $746.95 million $0.42 52.71

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXPERIAN PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXPERIAN PLC/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00 ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR beats ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers. The company also provides software and analytics solutions that help clients in lending, as well as detecting and minimizing frauds, and complying with legal requirements. In addition, it offers marketing services, which include data management and analytics that enable businesses to plan, build, and deliver their marketing campaigns. Further, the company provides online financial education and debt resolution services that help people to understand and manage their financial position, while protecting themselves from fraud and identity theft. Additionally, it engages in the development of intellectual property; and provision of administrative services. Experian plc serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, healthcare, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as rest of the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; and MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXPERIAN PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.