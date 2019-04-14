Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $161,089,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,818,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653,168 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,225.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,765,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,396 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 49.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,763,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,626 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $685,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FITB. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

