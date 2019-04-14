Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $30.88.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.51 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Stockinger acquired 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $50,172.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,897.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

