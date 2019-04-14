Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $129.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.54 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.81.

NYSE:FIS opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $93.87 and a 1-year high of $115.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. bought 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.22 per share, for a total transaction of $544,141.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $544,141.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 34,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,656,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,842 shares of company stock valued at $30,621,347. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

