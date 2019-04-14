Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,745 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,207.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $41.41.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FNF. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Friday, February 15th. Compass Point began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

