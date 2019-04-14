Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $231,000 Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $70.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie set a $45.00 target price on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.26.

Shares of HP opened at $60.32 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 430.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $740.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

