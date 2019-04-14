Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Linde PLC (LIN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Enders acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $172.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,136,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne K. Roby sold 3,159 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $558,416.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,675 shares of company stock valued at $13,419,200 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Linde from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Linde to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.10 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.18.

Linde stock opened at $180.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $185.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications.

