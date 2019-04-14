Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Holdings Trimmed by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $530,291,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,151,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,475,000 after acquiring an additional 787,694 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $22,407,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,987,000 after acquiring an additional 162,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 118,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 118,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 118,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

NYSE FRT opened at $138.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $139.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $235.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 65.49%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Holdings Trimmed by Manning & Napier Group LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/14/federal-realty-investment-trust-frt-holdings-trimmed-by-manning-napier-group-llc.html.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.