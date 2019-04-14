Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on April 17th (FRA:FHL)

Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s (FRA:FHL) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, April 17th. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had issued 7,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 8th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. During Federal Home Loan Mortgage’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

