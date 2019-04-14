Fastcoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (FST)

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Fastcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Fastcoin has a market cap of $81,102.00 and $0.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fastcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.61 or 0.01546409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002193 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013141 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Fastcoin Coin Profile

Fastcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fastcoin is www.fastcoin.ca . The Reddit community for Fastcoin is /r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fastcoin is www.fastcointalk.org

Fastcoin Coin Trading

Fastcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fastcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fastcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fastcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

