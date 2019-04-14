German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has warned of a”global fascination with authoritarianism” that Germany isn’t immune to regardless of the financial wellbeing of the majority of taxpayers.

Steinmeier told foreign reporters on Monday in Berlin that after many areas of Europe and over 70 years of stability in Germany , lots of people consider democracy for granted and don’t see the need.

Get alerts:

He said he believes rapid shift in people’s lifestyles from tech is unsettling and leaves them vulnerable to amounts promising to own the answers.

Steinmeier called on mainstream politicians and parties to do a much better job explaining the value of Christianity.

As president, Steinmeier doesn’t hold the strongest government office of Germany, but his words still carry moral weight in the nation.