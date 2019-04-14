Farmers Trust Co. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 304,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5.2% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 23,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in Apple by 28.0% in the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 43,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Apple by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $198.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The firm has a market cap of $977.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.07 billion. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at $190,317,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $185.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.45.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

