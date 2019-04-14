Fantomcoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.65 Million (FCN)

Fantomcoin (CURRENCY:FCN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Fantomcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Fantomcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fantomcoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Fantomcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00020113 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fantomcoin Profile

Fantomcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2014. Fantomcoin’s total supply is 8,135,627 coins. Fantomcoin’s official Twitter account is @fantomcoin . The official website for Fantomcoin is fantomcoin.org

Fantomcoin Coin Trading

Fantomcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantomcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantomcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantomcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

