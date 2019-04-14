FansTime Price Hits $0.0011 (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, FCoin, Gate.io and CoinEgg. FansTime has a market cap of $3.22 million and $260,338.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00373290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.01382250 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00220482 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001637 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005961 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Bit-Z, HADAX, Gate.io, CoinEgg and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

