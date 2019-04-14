Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 21,698.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,657 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,576 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $204,108.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at $746,063.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total transaction of $701,330.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,669,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,508 shares of company stock worth $15,999,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $125.79 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $139.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.50. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

