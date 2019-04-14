EXMR Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,836.00 (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. EXMR has a total market cap of $192,413.00 and $1,836.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One EXMR token can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001611 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,853,858 tokens. The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.