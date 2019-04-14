Evotec (EVTCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank cut shares of Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVTCY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evotec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evotec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th.

EVTCY stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Evotec has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Evotec AG provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

