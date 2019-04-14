Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPM. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

