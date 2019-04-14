Evelo Biosciences Inc (EVLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVLO. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 169.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 29.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 23,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,582. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $274.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

