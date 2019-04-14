Evanson Asset Management LLC Invests $235,000 in TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Stock

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,409 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised TJX Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a $56.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.34.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $53.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 7.85%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,325,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,254.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,498 shares of company stock worth $4,558,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

