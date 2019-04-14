EtherSportz Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $191.00 (ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. EtherSportz has a market cap of $157,284.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EtherSportz has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One EtherSportz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.25 or 0.12165464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00049653 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00001140 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00027484 BTC.

About EtherSportz

EtherSportz (CRYPTO:ESZ) is a token. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EtherSportz’s total supply is 6,805,580 tokens. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherSportz’s official website is ethersportz.com . EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz and its Facebook page is accessible here

EtherSportz Token Trading

EtherSportz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherSportz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherSportz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherSportz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

