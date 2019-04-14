Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at Argus

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Argus to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $131.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

NYSE EL opened at $167.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $169.47.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 25,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total transaction of $4,014,728.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 12,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $1,942,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,507 shares of company stock valued at $89,174,250 over the last three months. 16.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 6,015.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,896,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,962 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $233,786,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 673,732.9% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,125,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 445.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 661,151 shares in the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

