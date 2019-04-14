EOG Resources (EOG) Lowered to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock traded up $6.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.31. 7,145,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 565 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.