Encana (ECA) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

ECA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale set a $8.00 price objective on Encana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Encana from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encana from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

Shares of NYSE:ECA opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Encana has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Encana had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encana will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks acquired 10,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 16,000 shares of Encana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encana by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Encana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encana by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Encana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

