Elysium (ELS) Market Cap Tops $21,322.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $21,322.00 and $0.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.03 or 0.01605875 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00013353 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00001172 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Elysium Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,107,798 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

