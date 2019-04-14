ElringKlinger (ZIL2) PT Set at €6.00 by Deutsche Bank

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.77) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Independent Research set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €7.26 ($8.44).

ZIL2 opened at €6.22 ($7.23) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.73. The firm has a market cap of $394.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €5.71 ($6.63) and a one year high of €15.88 ($18.47).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

