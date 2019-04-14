Elementrem (ELE) Price Hits $0.0047 on Exchanges

Elementrem (CURRENCY:ELE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Elementrem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. Elementrem has a total market capitalization of $123,304.00 and $0.00 worth of Elementrem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elementrem has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.42 or 0.03234589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00123918 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000133 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem Profile

Elementrem (CRYPTO:ELE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2016. Elementrem’s total supply is 26,205,539 coins. The official website for Elementrem is www.elementrem.org . Elementrem’s official Twitter account is @elementrem

Buying and Selling Elementrem

Elementrem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementrem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementrem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elementrem using one of the exchanges listed above.

