Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) PT Set at $43.00 by Wedbush

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) has been given a $43.00 price target by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 202.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 97,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,273. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $274.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.48. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

