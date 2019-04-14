EI Group (EIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

EI Group (LON:EIG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EI Group from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EI Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of EI Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. EI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 217.86 ($2.85).

EIG stock opened at GBX 208.80 ($2.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. EI Group has a twelve month low of GBX 125.60 ($1.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 218 ($2.85). The company has a market cap of $931.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20.

In other news, insider Neil Smith sold 113,424 shares of EI Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67), for a total value of £231,384.96 ($302,345.43).

About EI Group

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

