Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $77.48 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,144,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 2.7% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $77,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2,345.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,563,977 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,471,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2,719.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,310,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,442 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,638,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 168.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,840,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.37.

BAC stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

