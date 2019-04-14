Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.64.

ECHO opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.05. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.32 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 388.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

